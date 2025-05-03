Why is Josh Hazlewood not playing in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash? With Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Chennai Super Kings in game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look why star pacer Josh Hazlewood is not included in RCB's lineup for the CSK clash.

Game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Chennai Super Kings. Both sides faced off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3, and the clash saw RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

At the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar took centre stage and talked about the team composition and revealed that in-form pacer Josh Hazlewood will not be playing the clash against Chennai Super Kings.

“Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games. Every game is important from now, we are not looking at qualification and we will try our best in all four games. One change - Ngidi comes in for Josh,” Rajat Patidar said at the toss.

Hazlewood sustained a niggle in his shoulder, as stated by Harsha Bhogle on commentary, which is the reason why he is missing the clash against CSK. With qualification to the playoffs almost confirmed for the side, RCB would not be taking unnecessary risks with Hazlewood.

The star pacer has been in excellent form for the side, being the team’s highest wicket taker in the tournament and the second highest wicket taker in the tournament as well. Furthermore, with the World Test Championship final looming on the horizon for Hazlewood, the pacer would look to be as fit as possible for the crucial clash against South Africa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana