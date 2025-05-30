Why is Jos Buttler not playing vs Mumbai Indians in Eliminator of IPL 2025? With Gujarat Titans all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, Jos Buttler is not available to play for GT as Kusal Mendis takes his place in the playing XI.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Gujarat Titans lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on May 30. It is worth noting that the winner of the clash will go on to play Qualifier 2 of the tournament, where they will take on Punjab Kings for a shot at the final.

With the marquee clash all set to kick off, many fans have been wondering why Gujarat Titans’ Jos Buttler is not playing the crucial game. It is worth noting that Buttler is not available to play for Gujarat Titans as he is back home due to national duties for England.

In Buttler’s place, Kusal Mendis has been selected in the playing XI. Gujarat will hope that their top order does not let them down, as the side gears up for another dominant show against the five-time champions.

“We would've chased. If someone would've said at the start of the season that we would've qualified, we would've taken it. Boys are very excited to be able to come back here in Chandigarh, it's my home town. This game is no different for us, no pressure of the knockout game or anything. Two changes - Mendis comes in for Buttler and Washington for Arshad,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

Interestingly, Gujarat and Mumbai finished in third and fourth place in the standings, and they are competing for a shot at playing Qualifier 2 of the competition where they lock horns with Punjab who lost Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna