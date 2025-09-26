Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025? India have handed a break to Jasprit Bumrah and Shivma Dube for the match against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. In their absence, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana have been recalled to the playing XI. Lanka won the toss to bowl first.

Dubai:

India have rested Jasprit Bumrah from the clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Super Four clash in the Asia Cup. When Ravi Shastri asked about possible changes before the marquee clash against Pakistan on September 28, Captain Suryakumar Yadav noted that the move was only to give them a rest. In his absence, Arshdeep Singh has been recalled in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube has also been rested for the game against Sri Lanka. Harshit Rana has been called back in his absence into the playing XI. Notably, Dube was handed a promotion in the batting order in the last match, but the all-rounder failed to make the most of the opportunity. However, with the ball, Dube has been highly effective.

Sri Lanka win toss and elect to bowl

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They have made one change to the playing XI as Janith Liyanage replaced Chamika Karunaratne in the middle.

On the other hand, Suryakumar was happy to bat first. He highlighted that they want to be ready for anything in the final, and batting first against Sri Lanka will help in that case.

“ Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in,” Suryakumar said after the toss.

India vs Sri Lanka playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarty

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara