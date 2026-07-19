Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in India vs England third ODI in London?

London:

India and England are taking on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two. The sides will meet at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the clash, and in a major blow for India, the side will be without its premium pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, in the clash. Skipper Shubman Gill revealed at the toss that Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the clash due to a knee injury, and Prince Yadav comes in his place in the XI.

It is worth noting that Bumrah featured for India in the second ODI of the series, where he conceded 45 runs in 10 overs and took one wicket to his name as well. However, the star pacer being unavailable for the clash could prove to be a big blow for the Indian team considering the series is on the line in London.

"We were bowling first. We have got three changes. Boom misses out; he's unavailable due to a knee injury. And so is Washington Sundar. Dube also misses out. KL comes in, Prince Yadav comes in, and Arshdeep comes back into the team," Gill said at the toss.

Gill opened up on selecting Arshdeep Singh

Furthermore, Shubman Gill also talked about the logic behind selecting Arshdeep Singh in the XI and how looking to go with four seamers at the venue was always the plan for the Men in Blue.

“We're not the one who relies on stats so much. We think he's a great bowler, and we were looking for four seamers on this ground. We have seen in the middle overs, spinners don't really offer much as compared to the fast bowlers. [On what India need to improve from the second ODI] I think we were in a great position up until the 25 overs of the match, and then we lost too many wickets in the middle overs, end of the middle overs,” Gill said.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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