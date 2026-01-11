Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing in IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Vadodara? Explained IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah misses out as India take on New Zealand in the first match of the series at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. India won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

New Delhi:

India take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series with the first clash taking place at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. The Men in Blue return to action for the first time in 2026 after having a 22-day gap with the first ODI against the Kiwis. India won the toss and captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first as the Kotambi venue hosts an international game for the first time.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing?

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has not been picked in the squad for the three-match series by the BCCI. The Indian Board did not give a reason for Bumrah's absence, but it is understood that, with the ODIs not being that important currently, with the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, he has been given rest to manage his workload.

India bowl first, Shreyas Iyer returns

Meanwhile, India have opted to bowl first in the series opener. "We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously when we play in India. Whenever you're bowling second, there's a bit of a challenge with the dew, so try out what kind of combination suits our conditions the best.

Gill stated that the pitch at the Vadodara Stadium looks good. "It looks like a good wicket. Hopefully, I think it'll be a little bit easier to bat on in the second innings with the new coming in, and that was the thought process behind bowling first. I think playing a bit of VHT series, everyone is coming after playing some matches, so everyone looks in good form. We've played a lot of cricket together, so you know, the environment is always nice and calm whenever we get together. We are going with six bowlers, with Washi, Jadeja, Kohli as the spinners, and Prasidh, Siraj, and Harshit," he said.

Star batter Shreyas Iyer returns after a gap of three months. He had suffered a speen injury during the ODI series against Australia in October.

New Zealand's Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna