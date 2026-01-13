Why is Ishant Sharma captaining Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy QF against Vidarbha? Explained Ishant Sharma was made the Delhi captain for their Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal against Vidarbha. The Delhi side is looking to down the 2024/25 runners-up and make its way into the semifinals.

New Delhi:

India veteran Ishant Sharma took the captaincy duties of Delhi for their Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal fixture against Vidarbha at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru.

Sharma leads a side after a gap of seven years. He had previously captained an Indian side in a tour game in Australia in 2014/15. He would be looking to take the Delhi side past the previous season's runners-up and in the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Why is Ishant Sharma captaining Delhi?

With Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni unavailable, Ishant was handed the captain's responsibility for their knockout fixture against the 2024/25 season's runners-up.

Pant has suffered an abdominal injury while training with the Indian team on the eve of their first ODI against New Zealand. He was in the squad for the New Zealand ODIs but was ruled out of the series due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Badoni is also not available for Delhi in the quarterfinal as he has been called up by the Indian team as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar.

Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand ODIs after suffering a rib injury during the series opener at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Badoni named Sundar's replacement, BCCI confirmed

The Indian Board had confirmed that Badoni will be replacing Sundar for the remainder of the ODIs against New Zealand. "India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the IDFC First Bank ODI series. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI," the Board added.