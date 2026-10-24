Why is Ishan Kishan not playing in India's 2nd T20I vs New Zealand in Christchurch?

India and New Zealand take on each other in the second T20I of the ongoing series between them. The teams meet at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the game, and both teams will look to put in a good showing in the clash as the Black Caps look to regurgitate their first win of the series, whereas India looks to extend their lead.

It is worth noting that the clash began on a positive note for the Indian team, as the side won the toss in Christchurch and opted to bowl first. Skipper Shreyas Iyer revealed the playing composition of the Indian team, and the captain revealed that star batter Ishan Kishan will be missing the clash, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking his place in the side.

It is worth noting that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had come forward and revealed that Kishan will be missing the second T20I of the series against New Zealand due to an adductor strain. The board took to social media to make the announcement as well.

“Update: Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the BCCI tweeted.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

Winning the toss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in the clash and revealed that the Indian team will be playing with two changes to their lineup, as Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav miss the clash, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav getting the nod.

“Some of the players, including myself, do their training on match day. So, we are in a good place. It is important to maintain the aggression and repeat the things we did well in the first game. We need to be proactive in the field and ensure we don't have an extra fielder inside the circle, especially in the last over. Ishan is injured, so Vaibhav comes in for him. Prince comes in for Mayank, which is just a tactical change. He is going to bat at number three,” Iyer said at the toss.

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