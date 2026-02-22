Why is Heinrich Klaasen not playing India vs South Africa clash in Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026?

Ahmedabad :

Star South Africa keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen retired from international cricket in June last year. He wanted to focus on franchise cricket and opted out of international cricket for the same reason. However, South Africa seem to be still struggling in the middle order in his absence. The team is filled with marquee names, including Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis, but the duo has failed to live up to their potential so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, Klaasen produced a phenomenal knock in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where he scored a half-century but failed to help South Africa cross the line. He could have been an asset for the team in the Indian conditions, but Klaasen didn’t change his stance on retirement. Notably, it was strange on his part to announce the decision just eight months before the marquee tournament, but that's the call Klaasen took.

South Africa win toss, elect to bat first

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first in the marquee clash against India. The Proteas made four changes to the playing XI, as David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi made their return. They were handed a break in the last group stage match against the UAE.

India, on the other hand, didn’t make any change. They backed Washington Sundar for the match, benching vice-captain Axar Patel. Captain Suryakumar Yadav called it a tactical decision.

“We’re happy to bowl first. It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team - just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game,” Suryakumar said.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

