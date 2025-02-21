Why is Heinrich Klaasen not playing AFG vs SA Champions Trophy clash? Read to find out why star South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen has been left out of the Proteas' first game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The stage is set for game 3 of the Champions Trophy 2025. South Africa take on Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. Both sides kicked off the Group B proceedings, and ahead of the clash, it was informed by Proteas skipper that star batter Heinrich Klaasen will be missing the game against Afghanistan.

Klaasen's absence in the clash against Afghanistan could prove to be a heavy blow for the Proteas. It is interesting to note that Klaasen was not included in South Africa’s playing XI as a precautionary measure due to a left elbow soft tissue injury.

It is interesting to note that there were already doubts about Klaasen's availability for the Afghanistan clash due to the blow to his right thumb that he sustained while keeping wickets in the recently concluded tri-series. However, he was left out of the Champions Trophy clash due to a fresh injury concern.

Notably, South Africa included Ryan Rickelton in the place of Klaasen. The side only picked one specialist spinner in their XI after leaving out Tabriaz Shamsi. As for the game between South Africa and Afghanistan, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first in Karachi.

“We will have a bat first. Looks a bit different that what we have been experiencing here, not sure how will it react. Will try to post a competitive total on the board. I have a lot of confidence in our bowling attack, today we have gone for a lone spinner in Maharaj and the rest are seamers,” Bavuma said at the toss.

Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa (Playing XI) - Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.