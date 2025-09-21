Why is Harshit Rana not playing in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash? Check reason here Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh miss out as India take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India had defeated Pakistan in their previous league stage match.

New Delhi:

India face Pakistan in their first Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2025 as they look to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. The Men in Blue made two changes to their Playing XI that defeated Oman a few days ago by 21 runs. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh missed in the crucial clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first as he confirmed the two changes. "We'll bowl first. Looks like a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since the first round, we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament; nothing has changed. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit," Surya said at the toss.

Why is Harshit not playing?

While Surya did not specify any reason for the absence of Harshit Rana or even Arshdeep Singh, it is understood that, owing to the team combinations, the two miss out. India wanted to bring back Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy to their Playing XI for the Pakistan clash. Both are aggressive bowlers, with Bumrah being a match-winner and Varun possessing the mystery spin ability.

India went without Varun in the Oman clash as the Abu Dhabi surfaces offer less help to the spinners, while the Dubai venue assists the spinners more.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also made two changes to their Playing XI, with Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah making way for Hussain Talat and Faheem Ashraf. "Would've bowled first as well. It's a new game, a new challenge. The mood is very normal. Pitch looks to be on the slower side. Want to start well with both bat and ball. Two changes. Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah not playing," Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy