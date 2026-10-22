Why is Hardik Pandya not playing in India's 1st T20I vs New Zealand in Christchurch?

Team India kicks off their multi-format series against New Zealand. The two sides take on each other in the first of five T20Is at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22nd. Both sides would look to put in their best performance in the series in hopes of getting off to a good start to the series and play some good cricket.

It is interesting to note that the game began on a positive note for India as the Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bowl first in Christchurch. With skipper Shreyas Iyer revealing the playing XI, many fans noticed the continued absence of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya was not included in India’s squad for the series due to a freshly sustained shin injury and a stress injury in his calf. He is currently at the BCCI’s CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru, undergoing rehabilitation for his injury.

What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

Winning the toss, India skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first and reflected on the playing composition of his side as they take on the Black Caps. He revealed why he opted to bowl first, opening up on how the Men in Blue want to assess the pitch and the bounce it offers early into the game.

“Obviously a quick turnaround, want to have fair idea about how the wicket will play, how much the bounce it's going to offer, and based on that we took this decision. [How has the team travelled?] I think pretty well. A lot of them, they took a while to get accustomed to the conditions and also the weather, the time difference especially. But no complaints. We are a bunch of professionals and everybody knows that in the dressing room,” Iyer said at the toss.

“Well, a lot of positives, honestly, especially in our batting. I think scoring 230, 250 in almost every alternate game, it was a plus for us,” he added.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

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