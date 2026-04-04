Why is Hardik Pandya not playing for MI vs DC in IPL 2026 clash in Delhi?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Delhi Capitals are taking on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of the game, there is a major change for Mumbai Indians as their regular skipper Hardik Pandya is missing the clash. Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in Hardik's absence, and he revealed at the toss that Hardik Pandya is missing the clash as he is unwell

The clash began on a subpar note for Mumbai Indians as Delhi Capitals emerged as winners of the toss. Delhi opted to bowl first in the game and will be hoping to limit Mumbai Indians to a subpar total in the first innings.

With Suryakumar Yadav coming out at the toss, many questioned the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, and Surya clarified the situation, revealing that Hardik has been rested.

“(Hardik) He's not well. Just getting into his shoes today. There's a lot of positivity in the game. We wanted to bat first. Looks good (pitch). Deepak Chahar comes in. Bosch comes in for Boult. Santner comes in for Ghazanfar,” Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

What did Axar Patel say at the toss?

Winning the toss, Axar Patel talked about enjoying the home conditions and how he is looking to assess the pitch at his home venue and will hope for a good showing against MI.

“I choose to bowl first. First match at home, I want to see how the wicket is behaving. It looks a bit dry, a bit hard. We chased well in the last match. To chase down the target from 26/ 4 in the powerplay, it gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even the top-order know that there are batters in the lower order who can step up if they fail. Playing a home game is always beneficial. Our DC supporters will cheer for us. Same team,” Axar said.

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