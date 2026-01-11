Why is Hardik Pandya not playing for India in 1st ODI today vs New Zealand? With India taking on New Zealand in the first of three ODIs against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, let us have a look at why star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not playing for the Men in Blue in the clash.

Vadodara:

Team India locks horns with New Zealand in the first of three ODIs of the ongoing series. The two sides take on each other at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. With the clash beginning, it was New Zealand who won the toss and opted to bat first in the game.

With the clash all set to kick off, many fans would be wondering why star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not featuring for the Men in Blue in the game. It is worth noting that Pandya was not picked in the ODI squad to take on New Zealand.

The decision was made after the CoE did not clear the all-rounder to bowl 10 overs in a match. However, Pandya did bowl 10 overs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, but with the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, the BCCI is focusing on keeping their star man fit for the marquee tournament.

What did skipper Shubman Gill say at the toss

The Indian team got off to a positive note in the clash; the Men in Blue won the toss in the first ODI, and skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first. Speaking at the toss, the star batter talked about the playing XI and combinations that the side will be using in the clash.

“We will bowl first. Try different combinations, try to see which suits us best, a challenge to bowl under dew. Looks like it will be a bit easier to bat under lights with the dew coming in. Playing a bit of VH matches, everyone looks in good form. The environment is good in the team. We'[re going with 6 bowlers. Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep the spinner. Siraj, Prasidh and Harshit the pacers,” Gill said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: