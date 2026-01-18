Why is Hardik Pandya not playing 3rd ODI vs New Zealand in Indore? With India taking on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at why star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not playing for the Men in Blue in the third ODI.

Indore:

India and New Zealand lock horns in the third and final ODI of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides take on each other at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18. With the teams facing off, many fans have been wondering why star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not featuring for India in the clash.

It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya was not selected in India’s ODI squad for the series, as he had not received clearance to bowl 10 overs by the Centre of Excellence. While being fit, the BCCI has been prioritising Pandya’s fitness with the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching.

Without the services of Pandya in the first two ODIs, team India have won one game and have lost another. Taking on the Black Caps in the third clash, the Men in Blue will hope for a good showing and will aim to clinch the series.

What did India skipper Shubman Gill say at the toss?

To kick off the third ODI, the Indian team won the toss and opted to bowl first. Despite the Holkar Stadium in Indore being a predominantly batter-friendly surface, the Men in Blue opted to bowl first and backed themselves to limit the Kiwis to a subpar total.

“We will bowl first. That's what we spoke (on the decision to bolw), batting first, New Zealand put us under pressure. One of the decisions we're bowling first is that the surface looks good, don't expect a lot of dew, runs on the board would let us chase better. Need to vary our lengths in the middle-overs, that's what we want to do. One change, Arshdeep comes in place of Prasidh,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

