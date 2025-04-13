Why is Faf du Plessis not playing in DC vs MI IPL 2025 clash? With Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians in game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at why veteran batter Faf du Plessis is not available for Delhi Capitals in the high octane clash.

Game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Delhi Capitals locking horns with Mumbai Indians. Both sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 13 and in a major development for Delhi Capitals, it was revealed that veteran opener Faf du Plessis would not be available for Capitals in the clash against Mumbai.

Ahead of the game against Mumbai Indians, Delhi skipper Axar Patel informed everyone about Du Plessis’ unavailability. It is worth noting that Du Plessis’ absence could prove to be a big blow for Delhi in the clash against Mumbai Indians.

“We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play. Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six. Faf is injured,” Axar said at the toss.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals’ form in the ongoing IPL 2025, the Axar Patel-led side has been exceptional so far. In the four matches that the side has played, they have managed to win all matches so far and are unbeaten.

The side currently occupies first place in the IPL 2025 standings with eight points to their name. As for Mumbai Indians, the side has been unable to put in some good performances in the tournament so far. In five games, MI have only won once and have lost four matches and occupy ninth place in the standings.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah