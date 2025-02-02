Why is Dhruv Jurel keeping wickets in place of Sanju Samson for India in 5th T20I against England?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson felt discomfort in his finger in the first over of the innings against England in Mumbai

Team India didn't have their regular wicketkeeper Sanju Samson take the field in the fifth T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. India posted 247/9 on the board riding on opener Abhishek Sharma's 37-ball century, his second in T20Is and even though the target seemed like a pretty steep bridge to climb, a team like England can't be counted out. As India strolled out on the field, Dhruv Jurel had the gloves and not Samson.

Jurel was the substitute keeper for India and probably replaced Samson because of the finger injury he suffered in the first over against Jofra Archer. It was a short ball from Archer, that climbed steeply suddenly and Samson's finger was jammed between the bat and ball. Samson was not grimacing in pain but it was a bruise and the Indian physio ran out immediately. Samson got it taped but continued to bat.

Samson's innings though lasted only four more deliveries as he played a knock of 16 off just seven balls. There was no official word from the BCCI about the blow he suffered but it seemed more precautionary than anything and India and Rajasthan Royals will hope that it's nothing serious.

Jurel played a couple of matches earlier in the series when Rinku Singh was injured but didn't really make his mark. Rinku returned for the last two T20Is after recovering from his injury.

As for the match, after Samson's dismissal, Abhishek Sharma took England's bowling attack apart as India raced off to their highest score in powerplay ever in T20Is, 95. The likes of Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube played decent cameos but the innings was all about Abhishek Sharma, who smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is after Rohit Sharma, most sixes in an innings by an Indian (17) and the highest score by an Indian player in T20Is.