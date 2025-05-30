Why is Deepak Chahar not playing IPL 2025 Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans? Deepak Chahar was ruled out of MI's Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025. The all-rounder was struggling with an injury on his leg and that forced Mumbai to make the change. Raj Angad Bawa replaced him in the XI.

Chandigarh:

Mumbai Indians suffered a major blow as Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the IPL 2025 Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans. The all-rounder was struggling with a niggle and was spotted limping upon Mumbai’s arrival in Mullanpur. In his absence, the five-time champions named Raj Angad Bawa in the playing XI and also handed the debut cap to Richard Gleeson.

Apart from Chahar, there were concerns about Tilak Varma as well but the youngster made it to the playing XI. Chahar, meanwhile, picked up 11 wickets in 14 matches this season at an economy rate of 9.17. He was impactful with the new ball but it was Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah who did the majority of the damage.

Apart from that, Mumbai will also miss the service of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks in the Eliminator. Both cricketers had to leave India for international duty. Jonny Bairstow replaced Rickelton in the playing XI while Jacks’ absence opened the door for Gleeson, who is the fourth overseas named.

For Gujarat, Kusal Mendis made his debut. Jos Buttler had to return to England for international duty, which forced Gujarat to make the change. Apart from that, they have brought in Washington Sundar to replace Arshad Khan. Meanwhile, Mumbai have won the toss in Mullanpur and have decided to bat first. However, GT captain was happy with the decision as he revealed that his team would have opted to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna