Why is Chris Woakes not picked in England's Ashes squad despite six pure seamers in it? Explained Chris Woakes was not named in England's squad for the five-match Ashes series in Australia as the England and Wales Cricket Board announced a 16-member squad. Ben Stokes has been named the captain despite being on the mend from the shoulder injury he picked up during the India Test series.

New Delhi:

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named a 16-member squad for the high-octane Ashes series Down Under. Recovering from his shoulder injury, Ben Stokes has been named captain with the ECB stating that he "remains on track to be available for the start of the Test series in November." The opener will be played in Perth from November 21.

Among the major highlights from the squad, white-ball captain Harry Brook has been named the vice-captain of the Test side, taking the role from Ollie Pope, whose recent form has been a cause of concern.

Brook was recently made the white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stepped down from the leadership role following the Champions Trophy 2025. Brook's role could be important considering Stokes' fitness.

Apart from Stokes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have also been included in the side, with the former coming after missing the summer Tests due to his knee surgery.

Why is Woakes not named in England's squad?

England have named six pure pacers apart from Ben Stokes in their squad for the five-match Ashes. Among the six pacers, only Wood has previously played a Test in Australia, with the likes of Matthew Potts, Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue being on their maiden trip Down Under for the Ashes.

Woakes suffered a shoulder dislocation during the first innings of the fifth Test match against India in August. He bravely walked out to bat in the second innings when the Three Lions were within striking distance in their 374-run chase, which they ultimately fell short by six runs.

Meanwhile, Woakes has not been considered for the Ashes and continues his recovery from the injury. Moreover, there is a stark difference between his performances at home and away, with his bowling average in England reading a respectable 23.87, vis-à-vis his away average being 48.93. Many think that the 36-year-old might not be in the scheme of things in Test cricket.

After the series, Woakes had stated he would focus on rehab and would avoid surgery to be fit for the Ashes.

England's squad for the Ashes:

Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.