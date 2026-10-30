Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing India's fourth T20I vs New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland?

Auckland:

India have benched star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the playing XI for the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. He made his emphatic return after four years in the fifth T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru earlier in the month. However, the veteran didn’t bowl a single over as the match was washed out due to rain.

He finally bowled in the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland, but failed to make an impact. He went to play three matches on the trot, but managed only one wicket, while conceding 10 or more runs per over in all these games. Eventually, the Shreyas Iyer-led side dropped him, with Mayank Yadav replacing him in the playing XI.

Apart from that, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also dropped. The 15-year-old proved his mettle in the third T20I, scoring 45 runs off just 19 balls, but despite so, the team management failed to make room for him as Ishan Kishan returned after his injury. On the other hand, Sanju Samson will once again open the batting with Abhishek Sharma, after being moved to number three in the last match due to Vaibhav.

India opt to field first

India have once again won the toss and elected to bowl first. During the presentation, captain Shreyas lauded India’s top-notch execution, highlighting the intent and right positivity in adapting to the conditions.

“The intent, the positivity right from ball one, it was amazing. And the most important aspect I felt was adapting to the conditions. We realized that anything that is bowled hard length or half-volleys was going into the stands. So it's better bowl yorkers as quickly as possible. So the execution was phenomenal,” Shreyas said after the toss.

Meanwhile, India have already sealed the series, leading 3-0 after three matches.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

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