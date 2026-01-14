Why is Ayush Badoni suddenly called up in Indian team despite poor form in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Ayush Badoni earned a call-up for India’s remaining ODIs against New Zealand despite poor Vijay Hazare form, as Washington Sundar’s injury left a bowling gap. His ability to bowl 4–5 overs and IPL experience made him a key all-round backup.

Rajkot:

India’s decision to include Ayush Badoni in the squad for the final two one-day internationals against New Zealand has been framed around balance and contingency rather than recent batting returns. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak outlined the thinking behind the move following Washington Sundar’s injury setback.

Sundar was ruled out of the remainder of the series after experiencing acute discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the opening ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. His absence forced the team management to reassess their combination, particularly the need for additional bowling cover.

Badoni’s selection comes despite a difficult run with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed 16 runs from five matches at an average of eight. However, his all-round potential has remained a key factor in his favour. He recently showcased his bowling ability for Delhi against Railways, delivering a spell of 10 overs for 30 runs and three wickets to help secure a six-wicket win in Alur.

Kotak stressed that India were unwilling to risk entering matches with a thin bowling unit, especially after already losing one option to injury.

“He’s been playing and performing and he’s played for India A. Normally, no team would go with five bowlers, if we had an injured Washy and only five bowlers in the last game, who would have completed those overs?,” Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

Kotak explained the bowling factor

The coach explained that Badoni’s ability to contribute a few overs provides vital insurance over the course of a long ODI. “So we need to have somebody who can bowl those 4-5 overs and that’s why he has been selected,” Kotak added.

Beyond domestic cricket, Badoni has built experience at the highest franchise level through the Indian Premier League. Since joining the Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, he has played 56 matches, scoring 963 runs from 46 innings at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 138.56. His IPL record includes six half-centuries, with a top score of 74, and exposure to international teammates and opposition.