Why is Axar Patel not playing vs Mumbai Indians? Who replaced him as captain? Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been ruled out of the match against Mumbai Indians due to the flu. In his absence, Faf du Plessis has been named the captain.

Mumbai:

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been ruled out of the blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025. In his absence, Faf du Plessis has been appointed as the captain of the team. During the toss, the South Africa international informed that the all-rounder is sick and is out with the flu.

“Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today,” Faf said after winning the toss. Delhi, meanwhile, have elected to bowl first. Madhav Tiwari, who previously made his debut against Punjab Kings has replaced Axar in the playing XI. However, interestingly, DC’s match against PBKS was abandoned due to the cross-border tension, and it signifies that Madhav will be making his official debut against Mumbai.

Meanwhile, it is a do-or-die game for Delhi. In case they suffer a loss, the team will be out of the playoffs race. They will have to win both their remaining matches to make it to the next round. Mumbai, on the other hand, can qualify for the playoffs with a win over Delhi. They will be much more relaxed, especially playing at home.

On the other hand, KL Rahul has been listed in the Impact Player list. In the absence of Axar, he was expected to play a key role in the decision-making, but he hasn’t been named in the playing XI. T Natarajan has also been dropped as Mukesh Kumar has replaced him.

Mumbai, on the other hand, made one change to their playing XI. Mitchell Santner has replaced Corbin Bosch.

MI vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah