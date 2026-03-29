Why is Andre Russell not playing in MI vs KKR IPL 2026 clash?

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders open their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians in at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29. Having had a poor IPL 2025, the three-time champions are looking to bounce back but have a bogey team up against them.

KKR have won just 11 of the 35 matches against MI. They have won only two matches out of 12 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. However, KKR have a 2-1 record against MI since 2024.

Numbers aside, KKR will be missing the services of Andre Russell, the iconic all-rounder who has retired from the Indian cash-rich league. Russell was not retained by the Knight Riders ahead of the 2026 season, following which, he hung up his boots.

Russell penned heartfelt note after retirement

The hard-hitting all-rounder announced his decision to retire from the IPL in November 2025. "Hello, KKR fans. I'm here today to tell you that I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises," Russell said.

"I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs. When I made this decision, I felt like it was the best decision at this point. I don’t want to fade out, I want to leave a legacy behind. It's best to retire when fans ask, 'Why? You still have some more in you. You still could go for a bit longer' instead of 'Yeah, you should have done it years back," he added.

Russell back as Power coach

Meanwhile, Russell had announced that he would be back with the Knight Riders as a Power Coach. "So Kolkata, I'll be back. I'm here to say I will be a part of the KKR support staff as the new Power Coach in 2026. When I heard that name - ‘Power Coach’, I felt that it describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field with ball in hand, I can help in any department. So, see you soon. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo," concluded Russell," he said.