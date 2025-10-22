Why is Alyssa Healy not playing vs England in ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England? Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the blockbuster clash against England in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2025. She was replaced by Georgia Voll in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath is leading the side, while Beth Mooney has taken over the keeping responsibility.

Indore:

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The keeper-batter suffered a minor calf injury during a training session on Saturday. In her absence, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath is leading the side. As far as keeping is concerned, Beth Mooney has taken over the responsibility. Georgia Voll, in the meantime, replaced Healy in the playing XI and will be opening the batting alongside Phoebe Litchfield.

“Really unfortunate there for Midge [Healy] but we know we have got some options. It's twofold. Obviously, it's a big loss for us. She's our captain, she's made back-to-back hundreds, she's certainly in some form with the bat. We talk about our depth a bit and that's going to be tested. It's going to provide some opportunities for others to step up into some role,” Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke said on Tuesday.

Australia opt to bowl first

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England. Apart from the obvious change of Healy in the playing XI, the Kangaroos have also brought in Sophie Molineux for legspinner Georgia Wareham and replaced Darcie Brown with Kim Garth.

“We're going to bowl first. Pretty happy to chase under lights, little bit extra grass left on the wicket. Important in tourmanent play to keep the momentum going. Excited for Volly who comes in. Molineux and Garth are back,” McGrath said after the toss.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, meanwhile, revealed that they wanted to bat first for similar reasons. However, they will give their best to carry on with the momentum in the semis.

“Wanted to bowl as well for similar reasons. Might be dew later on. Partnerships are really important (lessons from the previous game). Same team. We discussed it (experimenting with the lineup) but we want to go in with confidence in the knockout stages. What a great time to play Australia. Will make for a great game,” Sciver-Brunt said.

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schut