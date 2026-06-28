Why is Abhishek Sharma's half-century against Ireland in first T20I erased from record books?

Belfast, Northern Ireland:

Abhishek Sharma's half-century in the first T20I against Ireland was erased from the record books after a post-match scoring correction. His final score was reduced from 50 to 49 following India's embarrassing defeat to Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast.

The opener had raced to what was initially recorded as a 19-ball fifty during India's chase before being dismissed off the very next delivery. However, once the match ended, officials revised his innings to 49 off 20 balls after one run was reclassified as a leg bye. The amendment did not alter India's total or the outcome of the match.

Notably, Abhishek handed a blistering start to the visitors, scoring 10 runs in three balls in the opening over before taking on Jai Moondra in the second. He hit a six off the fifth ball of the over and took a single to close the over. The on-field umpire deemed it as one run off the bat, but later it was understood that the ball struck his thigh pad before rolling to fine leg. It was eventually changed to a leg bye, reducing his personal tally by one run while leaving India's score unchanged.

The correction was made under the ICC Men's T20I Playing Conditions, dealing with scoring errors after the completion of a match.

“If, after the players and umpires have left the field in the belief that the match has been concluded, the umpires discover that a mistake in scoring has occurred which affects the result then, subject to clause 16.9, they shall adopt the following procedure,” the playing conditions read.

"If, at this call of Time, the overs have been completed and no Playing time remains, or if the side batting last has completed its innings, the umpires shall immediately inform both captains of the necessary corrections to the scores and to the result,” it further reads.

Ireland embarrass India in Belfast

Despite a strong stat, India failed to keep up with the momentum. They lost wickets at regular intervals, leading to a shocking 34-run defeat against Ireland. The back-to-back T20I world champions were left embarrassed after several of their star batters failed to step up on the occasion. They will now hope to end the series on a positive note when they face the hosts again in the second T20I on June 28.

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