Why has the toss been delayed ahead of 5th T20I between India and England despite clear weather? Check details

Southampton :

India and England are taking on each other in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides are slated to meet at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11th, and ahead of the game, fans were disappointed to find out that the toss was delayed.

It is worth noting that it was no weather disruption that caused the delay in the toss. However, the Men in Blue had not reached the Rose Bowl on time due to a traffic jam. The visitors arrived late to the ground, which caused the delay in the toss, and the proceedings were delayed by 45 minutes.

Notably, the toss was supposed to happen at 6:30 PM IST originally, but due to the delay with Team India, it was pushed ahead to 7:15 PM, with the game set to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. The upcoming fifth T20I would have no effect on the result of the series. Team India succumbed to a loss in the second, third, and fourth T20Is of the series, losing the five-game affair. England would look to clean sweep India and script history.

On the other hand, India will look for a consolation win. Furthermore, if India lose the fifth T20I, they would lose their spot as the number one team in the ICC T20I team rankings, and England would take their place instead.

Harry Brook opened up on taking India’s place as the number one team

After the win in the fourth T20I, England skipper Harry Brook had come forward and laid forth his plans of overtaking the Indian team as the number one ranked T20I team in the world.

“It'd be pretty cool to be world number one (smiles), if I'm being honest. That's definitely an aim for us. We'll just keep on doing the same things that we have done in this series so far, and we'll stick to our guns, and hopefully we'll come out 4-0. Yeah, it felt good. It felt good. And again, it's just those conversations with the coaches, trying to figure out where best is to try and hit the ball on the ground. And thankfully, I can try and access all the way around the ground,” Brook said after the win in Bristol.

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