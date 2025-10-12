Why has Sai Sudharsan not taken the field on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2nd Test? The third day's play of the second Test between India and the West Indies got underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, for India, Sai Sudharsan didn't take the field. Here's the exact reason for the same.

New Delhi:

India and West Indies have locked horns in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The visitors have their backs against the wall with India posting a mammoth total of 518 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, on the third day, Sai Sudharsan didn't take the field for India, which left many surprised.

For the unversed, Sudharsan got hit on the hand early in the West Indies' innings on Saturday while fielding at short leg position. John Campbell played a sweep shot, only for the ball to thud into the hands of Sudharsan, who took evasive action. Interestingly, despite getting hit so hard, the fielder managed to grab hold of the ball and bizarrely dismissed the batter.

However, the impact of the ball hitting the hand was such that the physio attended to him soon, and then Sudharsan walked off the field. On the third day, it was reported by Cricbuzz that the Indian cricketer hasn't taken the field as a precautionary measure and that he is absolutely fine at the moment.

"Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. He has not taken the field today as a precautionary measure. The injury is not serious, and he is doing fine. He continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team" the update read.

