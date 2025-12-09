Why does Team India's new T20 jersey have two stars? Explained India have a new jersey to don in the T20I series against South Africa. The jersey was launched during the recently concluded ODI series between the two teams. Meanwhile, the jersey has two stars embedded on it. Check why the jersey has two stars.

New Delhi:

India face South Africa in a crucial five-match T20I series from December 9 onwards. The series serves as a crucial assignment for the Men in Blue as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, where they will defend their title.

India and South Africa were the finalists of the 2024 edition of the World Cup and now look to make the most of the five contests at the former's home to gear up for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the BCCI unveiled a new jersey for the Indian team during the ODI series against the Proteas, which the team will wear in the T20I series and also in the World Cup next year.

Why are there two stars on India's jersey?

India's T20I jersey has two stars over the BCCI logo to mark the twin T20 World Cups that the Men in Blue have won in the shortest format. They won the first one in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni by beating Pakistan in the final by five runs.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue won their second T20 title after a gap of 17 years under Rohit Sharma when they defeated the Proteas by seven runs in Barbados.

India asked to bat first in first T20I

Coming back to the T20I series between India and South Africa, the Men in Blue have been asked to bat first in the first contest at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India have been bolstered by the returns of vice-captain Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, both of whom make returns from injuries. While Gill is coming back after missing the second Test and the ODI series against the Proteas due to a neck injury, Hardik is back after being sidelined during the latter stages of the Asia Cup 2025 due to a quadriceps injury.

"We're going to bowl first. Expecting conditions to be good here in India. Quite a bit of dew around, might be a constant throughout the game, but might get a bit worse later. It's the way things work, a lot of the games end up playing in the mind, you need to get yourself in the right frame of mind. Fantastic build-up to the World Cup. From a condition's point of view, it's going to be great. Can't simulate this in South Africa, looking to make the most of it," South Africa captain Markram said at the toss.

"We were a little confused looking at the wicket, it was looking a bit greener yesterday. Happy to bat first, want to make the most of it and defend. It (dew) becomes a little challenging for the bowlers; it is going to remain for a really long time," India skipper Suryakumar said at the toss.

"Let's not think about it, have it as a challenge. We had a good series in Australia, now we play against South Africa and then against New Zealand. It's good preparation. Want to enjoy it. It's a good headache to have. The guys missing out are Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana," he added.