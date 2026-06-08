Why didn't India get WTC points despite historic innings and 300-run win over Afghanistan in Mullanpur?

New Delhi:

India steamrolled Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, with a historic innings and 300-run win as their spinners starred to bowl Afghanistan out for just 112 in the follow-on. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav combined for seven wickets in the second innings as the first innings star Manav Suthar and Mohammed Siraj picked up a wicket each before Sharafuddin Ashraf didn't turn out to bat due to injury as India registered their biggest innings win.

The victory brought happy faces in the Indian camp, especially after they had suffered a 2-0 drubbing at home against South Africa late last year. While it gave them a much-needed win going into crucial assignments, it did not reward the Shubman Gill-led side with World Test Championship points.

Why didn't India receive WTC points?

India did not get any WTC points as this match wasn't part of the Test Championship 2025-27. The WTC championship features top nine-ranked Test nations, and Afghanistan are not part of the current roster. India stayed in sixth spot in the points table despite this victory and have four wins, one draw and four losses in the nine matches they have played in this cycle. India have a PCT of 48.15. Meanwhile, Australia lead the WTC cycle with seven wins from eight matches and a PCT of 87.50. South Africa are second with three wins in four outings and a PCT of 75.

Check how the WTC points table look like

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4. New Zealand 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 5. Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 11 4 6 1 50 37.88 8. Pakistan 4 1 3 0 4 8.33 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

India's biggest win in Tests

This was India's biggest victory in Test cricket. They asked Afghanistan to follow on after bowling them out for a mere 152 in the first innings and handing them a trail of 412 runs. Manav Suthar had starred in the first innings with a six-wicket haul as he became the 10th Indian to take a fifer on Test debut. The Afghans had a mountain to climb in their follow-on. And the Indian bowlers continued their strong run. Despite the tired legs, the bowlers kept the choke on Afghanistan as Sundar took four wickets and Kuldeep three. Afghanistan were bowled out for 112 in their follow-on, and India won by an innings and 300 runs.

Biggest innings wins for India:

Inns & 300 runs vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*

Inns & 272 runs vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

Inns & 262 runs vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018

Inns & 239 runs vs BAN, Mirpur, 2007

Inns & 239 runs vs SL, Nagpur, 2017

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