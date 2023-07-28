Why did Suryakumar Yadav don Sanju Samson's jersey in first ODI against West Indies?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav batting in Sanju Samson's jersey

The unavailability of an ideal-sized jersey left India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav with no other option but to don fellow teammate Sanju Samson's in the first One-Day International at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, July 27.

On the eve of the game, Suryakumar though felt discomfort while donning the jersey that was made available to him for the three-match ODI series due to its size, he still managed to wear it and get done with the customary photo shoot ahead of the series.

As per several reports, Suryakumar informed the management regarding the issues he experienced with the medium-sized jersey that was provided to him and requested a large-sized jersey.

However, Suryakumar will have to wait for the end of the 2nd ODI to get his preferred-sized jersey and might have to wear a jersey of any of his teammates yet again if he gets a go in India's playing XI during the 2nd ODI. In the absence of his preferred size, Suryakumar donned Samson's jersey as the latter was not included in the playing XI but interestingly enough a change in jersey didn't bring a change in fortunes for the flamboyant right-handed batter as he perished after just scoring 19 runs.

The Mumbai-born got himself off to a good beginning as he hit three fours and a maximum and gave the impression that he might take India over the line but was adjudged plumb in front off Gudakesh Motie in the 11th over.

As per the laws of the International Cricket Council (ICC), players can't tape the names printed on the back of their jerseys - an option that was readily available for the players in the past in case they encountered a similar problem as the one Suryakumar experienced and hence the 32-year-old batter was left with no other choice.

