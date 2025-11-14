Why did Sanju Samson agree to join Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026, leaving RR captaincy? Sanju Samson left RR for CSK after growing unhappy with key player releases, losing his preferred opening role, and sensing reduced value in the setup. CSK’s interest and the chance to play under MS Dhoni offered him clarity, and a fresh start.

Chennai:

In one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history, Rajasthan Royals parted ways with their skipper Sanju Samson, sending him to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Initially, both teams discussed a simple one-for-one swap between Samson and Jadeja since both carried the same INR 18 crore retention value. But Rajasthan held firm during negotiations and succeeded in adding Sam Curran, whom CSK had bought for INR 2.4 crore in the mega-auction, thereby turning the transaction into a high-profile three-player trade.

Yet the real intrigue lies not in the trade mechanics but in why Samson, the face of RR for years, decided to move on despite being their captain. His decision wasn’t sudden, it was the culmination of multiple factors building up over two seasons. Here’s a deeper look:

1. It all started in 2024

The seeds of Samson’s departure were planted when RR made a series of bold, controversial decisions ahead of IPL 2025. The release of Jos Buttler was the first major blow. Buttler wasn’t just a star performer, he was central to the Royals’ resurgence. Along with Samson and Jaiswal, he formed one of the IPL’s most reliable top-order trios. Samson reportedly didn’t favour dismantling that combination, especially since it had taken years for RR to find stability at the top.

The subsequent departures of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin added to his frustration. Both were senior players and key members of the leadership group. Samson felt that the franchise was entering a rebuilding phase without sufficiently valuing the opinions of its captain. The decisions made him feel increasingly disconnected from the direction RR wanted to take.

2. His batting position became a recurring friction point

Another significant factor behind Samson’s decision was a disagreement over his preferred batting position. Samson had long expressed a desire to open the innings. The management, however, wanted to back the young and dynamic pairing of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jaiswal at the top. Samson began IPL 2025 as an opener, but when an injury sidelined him early in the season, Suryavanshi stepped in and excelled.

By the time Samson returned, RR had discovered a new opening combination that they were unwilling to disturb. As a result, he was pushed down to No. 3. While still a crucial role, Samson felt his influence was diminished, and the shift added to his belief that the team was gradually moving away from the vision he had for his own game and the squad’s structure. The positional uncertainty only deepened his frustration.

3. When Chennai calls, you answer

Once IPL 2025 concluded, Chennai Super Kings made their interest clear. For Samson, CSK represented everything a player seeks at the peak of their career: stability, clarity, and a championship-winning environment. But what made the offer irresistible was the opportunity to work closely with MS Dhoni, someone he has admired throughout his career.

With Dhoni nearing the final chapter of his playing career, Samson recognised a rare opportunity to transition into a leadership role at a franchise renowned for grooming cricketers. Meanwhile, after years of carrying the expectations of the Royals and dealing with internal disagreements, Samson felt it was the right time for a fresh start. Chennai’s structure, culture, and long-term vision made the switch an easy choice once the opportunity surfaced.