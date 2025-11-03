Why did Pratika Rawal not get the World Cup medal despite being India's second-highest run-scorer? Pratika Rawal was India's second-highest run-scorer in the Women's World Cup 2025 after having made 308 runs in six innings with one century. Pratika celebrated the win with the Indian team but did not get the winners' medal. Here's why.

New Delhi:

India women's date with destiny was finally fulfilled when Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. lifted the World Cup 2025 after beating South Africa in Navi Mumbai. The wait for an ICC title after suffering several heartbreaks of the past turned into jubilation with the crowning moment when Kaur received the trophy from ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The night was a memorable one for the Women in Blue with celebrations galore at the DY Patil and across the country. The pictures of the players celebrating the triumph went viral on social media.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's bear hug, a pose with the tricolour wrapped around them, made for a brilliant wallpaper, as did the trophy celebration. Meanwhile, another heartwarming picture from the night was that of Pratika Rawal celebrating the win in a wheelchair and even getting up from it for a moment to dance with her teammates. While Rawal had a celebratory night with the teammates, the opening batter did not receive the medal that the Indian women's team got for their win.

Why did Pratika not get the medal?

Pratika Rawal played seven matches in the league stage of the tournament and was India's second-highest run-scorer with 308 runs to her name in six innings. However, the opening batter was ruled out of the knockouts after sustaining a serious injury to her ankle during India's rain-abandoned game against Bangladesh, the hosts' last league stage outing of the tournament.

Pratika was replaced by Shafali Verma in the main squad, and the Haryana all-rounder went on to make a big impact in the final with a defining 87 with the bat and two crucial wickets with the ball to also win the Player of the Match in the final.

Shafali was not in the squad and neither in the reserves for the tournament, but was called on after Pratika's injury. As per the ICC regulations, the winners' medals are awarded to 15 players in the squad and not to a player who has been replaced. Due to this, she did not get the medal but was a vital cog in India's line-up for the time she was part of the squad and had also hit a hundred against New Zealand.

The opener was asked about her feelings of India winning the World Cup. "I can't even express it. There are no words. This flag on my shoulder means so much. To be here with my team - it's surreal," she said to the broadcasters after India's 52-run win.

"Injuries are part of the game, but I'm just so happy I could still be part of this team. I love this team. I can't express what I feel - we actually did it! We're the first Indian team to win the World Cup in so long. The whole of India deserves this. Honestly, it was harder to watch than to play. Every wicket, every boundary - it gave me goosebumps. The energy, the crowd, the emotion — it was incredible,” she added.