New Delhi:

Superstar cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from professional cricket on November 17, hours before Chennai Super Kings announced their retention list for IPL 2027. His decision to step away from the sport came completely unexpected as the keeper-batter had earlier mentioned his goal of retiring after playing a game in Chennai.

However, persistent fitness problems made it increasingly difficult for the former India captain to continue playing, as former cricketer Suresh Raina claimed. The former all-rounder revealed that Dhoni had made considerable efforts to prepare himself for the 2027 Indian Premier League season but eventually struggled to overcome swelling in both knees. The physical demands of years spent batting and keeping wickets reportedly played a major role in his decision.

“Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played; it takes a toll,” Raina said on JioStar’s Retention Special episode.

“He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore,” He added.

In the meantime, CSK have announced that Dhoni would take up the position of Team Mentor for the next season.

Walked away on his own terms: Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra added his observation, stating that the legendary cricketer walked away on his own terms. That is without a farewell match or a speech and that’s very much like the MS Dhoni way.

"MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL is a massive moment, and it is typical MS Dhoni style as well, to be fair. He went without fanfare. There was only one thought, will he go back to Chepauk? Because he had said, I want to bid goodbye in front of my people. But he must have also realised that there is no good in goodbyes. However beautiful the story is, it must end someday,” Chopra reflected.

“He puts up a post on Instagram and retires. No farewell match, no long speech, nothing. And in a way, that is the most MS Dhoni thing about it. He has always let his cricket do the talking, and he has walked away in the same way, quietly and on his own terms,” he added.

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