Why did India captain Suryakumar Yadav not attend Asia Cup 2025 final pre-match press conference? India captain Suryakumar Yadav missed the Asia Cup 2025 final pre-match press conference as the team skipped training to prioritise rest and recovery after a busy schedule. Players focused on ice baths and rehab to stay fresh ahead of the high-pressure final.

Dubai:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was absent from the pre-match press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, scheduled for September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His absence was due to the team opting to skip training altogether, following a packed match schedule.

India, who have already played four matches in the space of eight days, have chosen recovery over preparation ahead of the high-stakes final. Following their win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that the squad would not hold a training session before the final, citing the need for rest and physical recovery.

India preferred rest over training

In line with the team’s recovery protocols, players underwent ice baths and other rehabilitation routines to aid muscle recovery and avoid fatigue ahead of the marquee clash.

“The key for the boys is to rest. They're in an ice bath already. The recovery started straight after the match. The best way to recover is sleep and stay off your feet. Hopefully, they can get a good night's sleep. There will be individual pool sessions for the guys organised. Then some massages before they get mentally ready for the big battle on Sunday. It's a quick turnaround, and playing smart is going to be the key. There will certainly be no training,” Morkel said.

As the team did not travel to the ground on the eve of the final, Suryakumar also skipped the customary pre-match press conference, which is usually attended by the captain or coach.

India have been in commanding form throughout the tournament, winning both of their earlier encounters against Pakistan, and one in the group stage and the other in the Super Four. With the final now looming, the team management appears to be prioritising freshness and fitness over additional practice.

Notably, Suryakumar also rejected the Asia Cup final photoshoot with Pakistan captain Salman Agha.