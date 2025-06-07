Why did Delhi's 10.75 crore recruit Natarajan play only 2 matches in IPL 2025? Reason revealed Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani recently came forward and revealed why Delhi Capitals' 10.75 crore buy T Natarajan, only played two IPL matches in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals had quite the roller coaster season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side looked exceptional in the early stages of the competition, with the entire side clicking. Capitals looked set for a top-four finish in the early stages of the tournament.

However, their campaign quickly derailed, and they ended up finishing in fifth place in the standings, losing a crucial game to Mumbai Indians as they failed to reach the knockout stages of the IPL.

With many questions rising over the team’s composition, the biggest question was raised about pacer T Natarajan. Delhi Capitals roped in Natarajan for a whopping sum of Rs 10.75 crore; however, he only featured for Delhi in one game throughout the season, raising questions over his absence.

However, with the questions rising, Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani, while part of the TNPL commentary team, came forward and revealed that Nataran was not fully fit during the IPL, and he was not benched but was injured.

"Why would we spend 11 crore on a player & bench him? We bought him specifically for the middle & end overs - Unfortunately, Natarajan wasn’t fully fit after returning from injury - remained injured throughout the season, that’s why he didn’t play,” Badani said.

Capitals missed out on playoffs narrowly

Speaking of Delhi Capitals’ campaign, with the likes of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, and many more in their ranks, the side looked set for a big season. However, after 14 matches, they ended up finishing in fifth place in the standings.

The side finished just behind Mumbai Indians in the standings with 15 points, whereas Mumbai Indians finished in fourth place with 16 points. Capitals will pin their hopes on the next season in 2026, as they would be looking to break their trophy jinx as well.