Why Dhruv Jurel got picked over Sanju Samson as backup keeper for ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar responds

Ahmedabad :

India named a 15-man squad for the Australia ODI series, set to kick off in a couple of weeks time in the Diwali weekend. There were quite a few changes in India's ODI setup, the big one being of course the change of the guard, with Shubman Gill being named the new captain in the format for the Indian team, while Shreyas Iyer was give the vice-captaincy role, who was expected to be provided a leadership role when the eventual captaincy shift was going to take place. Apart from that, there were a couple of more changes in the side.

Only two spinners were retained in the side, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav being preferred ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy, keeping the fast Australian conditions in mind, while Prasidh Krishna was picked as the fourth pace-bowling option. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced injured Hardik Pandya as the pace-bowling all-rounder, while Dhruv Jurel was recalled into the ODI setup in place of Sanju Samson.

Jurel, who scored his maiden Test ton a before the squad announcement showed that he has the temperament of playing long innings in the middle order and as per the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, he was more suited for the requirement of the team in that role, compared to Samson, who scored a century in the last ODI he played for India, more than two years ago.

"It's more (because of) position. Sanju Samson bats at the top of the order, I think he batted at 3 when he got the hundred, if I am not wrong. Jurel usually bats lower down the order, KL [Rahul] bats there as well. You've seen how good a player Dhruv is, so if you are looking at spots, I don't think there's room at the top again," Agarkar said responding to the question on the backup wicketkeeper.

"So, we are looking at guys who can fit in those spots. Obviously, Sanju in T20 cricket is batting there, we are trying him there but in one-day cricket, it's a little bit different. So basically, it's more the position than anything else," he added.

Samson averages 56 in the format having played 16 ODIs, while Jurel is yet to make his ODI debut. However, Jurel is unlikely to start, given that Gill, Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul will be the top 5, followed by Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy, who will most likely make his debut Down Under. Kuldeep and three pacers will form the rest of the line-up as India look to get a hang of the format again, playing it after more than six months.

India’s ODI squad for Australia series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal