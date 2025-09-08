Why can't India boycott Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025? BCCI breaks silence India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan not once but twice and possibly thrice this month in the Asia Cup. This has triggered a debate with many suggesting that India should boycott Pakistan even in multi-nation events in cricket and other sports.

New Delhi:

The latest edition of the Asia Cup is all set to get underway on September 9, even as India are scheduled to get their campaign underway the next day against the UAE. However, all eyes will be on the marquee clash on September 14 (Sunday) when India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other. Many believe that India should boycott Pakistan in multilateral events as well, after things escalated across the border earlier this year following the barbaric attack on tourists in Pahalgam. However, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has opened up on the matter and explained the reason for not boycotting Pakistan.

BCCI is simply following the guidelines, says Saikia

BCCI is being criticized for agreeing to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The arch-rivals will face each other not once but twice and possibly thrice this month in the continental event. Opening up on the same, Saikia explained that the BCCI is just following the guidelines laid down by the central government's sports department.

"The technicality regarding participation of the Indian team, for cricket or any other sport, the central government's sports department has laid down the guidelines as well as the policies. While framing the policy, I am sure that the central government has taken a very cautious decision to lay out the guidelines that will help the sports federations at the national level. Accordingly, we can take a call regarding participation in any multi-national tournament," he said while speaking to NDTV.

Saikia warns of sanctions from ACC and ICC in case of a boycott

Moreover, Devajit Saikia also warned of sanctions on the BCCI from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and International Cricket Council (ICC) if they boycott Pakistan in the multilateral events. He also explained that such steps often derail the careers of promising cricketers. "The central government has taken into consideration all the factors, including the interests of the federations as well as the players' concerns.

"A tournament which has a multi-national facet, and the team doesn't participate, there may be sanctions against a particular federation. Such a situation would deprive the upcoming players and their careers," the BCCI Secretary added.

