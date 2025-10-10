Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands during 2nd Test against India in Delhi? Check here West Indies look to bounce back in the second Test against India after facing a embarrassing defeat in the first match. Meanwhile, the Windies players are wearing black armbands on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. Check the reason here.

New Delhi:

West Indies players donned a black armband on Day 1 of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as they look to bounce back from their opening match loss. The Windies suffered an innings and 140 runs defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which followed the debate over the financial support lacking for the Windies. Meanwhile, they will hope for a magical turnaround in Delhi as they look to level the series.

The Windies players were seen donning a black armband on the opening day of the Delhi Test to pay tribute to 1975 World Cup-winning member Bernard Julien, who passed away on October 4, six days before the second match got underway. The Windies cricket board also confirmed the same at the start of the first day.

"The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien, who passed away last week. Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team," Windies Cricket said in a social media post.

Who was Bernard Julien?

Bernard Juliean was a West Indies all-rounder who played in the 1975 World Cup. He played in 24 Tests and 12 ODIs for the Windies between 1973 and 1977. He scored 866 runs and took 50 wickets in Tests, including two centuries and a five-wicket haul.

Julien played 12 ODIs for the West Indies and played a key role with the ball in the 1975 World Cup. He took four-wicket hauls in the tournament against Sri Lanka and New Zealand and also made an unbeaten 26 in the final against Australia.

India keep their dominance intact in Delhi

Earlier, India had won the toss and they opted to bat first. The hosts went with the unchanged team, while the visitors made two changes as they brought in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip in for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

India made a strong start to their innings but lost KL Rahul in the first session. The star opener was stumped out when Jomel Warrican bowled a brilliant stock turner that turned several degrees to beat Rahul on the outside edge after he had come out of his crease to work the ball. India made 94 runs in the first session with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 40 and 16. The Indians put their foot on the pedal in the second session, adding 126 runs as Jaiswal reached his seventh Test century, while Sudharsan made his second Test fifty.