'Why are they selecting him?': R Ashwin questions Harshit Rana's selection in India's ODI squad for Australia Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, came forward and questioned the inclusion of pacer Harshit Rana in India's ODI squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series after the conclusion of their ongoing two-game Test series against the West Indies. It is worth noting that Men in Blue will take on Australia across three ODIs and five T20I matches in a series that kicks off on October 19.

Ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced India’s squad for the Australia tour, and it was the selection of pacer Harshit Rana in the side’s ODI squad that turned many heads. Many experts questioned Harshit’s inclusion in the India squad, as several were left scratching their heads over the decision.

Speaking on the same, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and raised questions over Rana’s selection. He opined that he would like to sit within the selection panel to make sense of the decision.

"Why they are selecting him, I am not sure. I would love to be in the selection meeting to know the reason behind his inclusion. From my side, the reason I see is that in Australia, we need that fast bowler who can bat. Someone trusts that he can bat, which is why they are selecting him as a potential No. 8,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin backed Rana’s ability but questioned his inclusion nonetheless

Furthermore, Ashwin made sure that he did not question Rana’s ability with the ball. He opined that the pacer does possess some X-factor, but his selection in the ODI squad currently is very questionable.

"Only when you face a heavy ball from him, you'll understand that he has something. Whether he deserves selection or not is a secondary issue, but he's got some X-factor; let's not forget that. Yet, if you ask me if he deserves selection now, it's very questionable," said Ashwin.

Also Read: