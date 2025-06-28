Why are Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram not playing in ZIM vs SA 1st Test? Temba Bavuma had recently led South Africa to clinch their second ICC title by beating Australia in the World Test Championship final. Bavuma and Markram are not part of the Test series against Zimbabwe. Know why they are not playing.

South Africa, the new Test champions, face neighbours Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series at the latter's home. The two teams are playing a Test match for the first time after 2017, while the Proteas have travelled across the border after 11 years for a match.

The Proteas recently won the World Test Championship after beating Australia in the final at Lord's earlier in the year. Aiden Markram's second innings 136 led South Africa to clinch their second ICC title and their first since 1998 after chasing down 282 against the Aussies with five wickets in hand.

While these Tests against Zimbabwe are not part of the new WTC cycle (Zimbabwe are not among the nine teams in the WTC), this series serves as a key one for South Africa to test their bench strength.

Seven of the 11 players who won the WTC final are not part of this match, while only Lungi Ngidi will play the second match. Meanwhile, Captain Temba Bavuma is also not part of the squad.

Why are Bavuma and Markram not part of squad?

Bavuma and Markram are among the seven players not part of this Test alongside Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, while Ngidi is available for only the second match.

Bavuma has not been picked in the squad due to his hamstring injury that he picked up while batting on Day 3 of the match. However, he batted through pain and made a crucial 66, while Markram took the team pretty close to the win before they sealed the Test mace.

He was not picked for the series, while Markram, Rabada, and other all-format players have been rested for this series. In Bavuma's absence,

Meanwhile, the Proteas have handed debut caps to three players - Lhuan-dre-Pretorius, Dewald Brevis and Codi Yusuf - in this match.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. "Been a privilege to be a part of, to have the status of world champions is phenomenal," Maharaj said at the toss.

"We have been received exceptionally well by the public. Haven't had much of a chance to soak it up, but the buzz and energy are still within the camp. Obviously, we have three debutants - Pretorius, Brevis and Yusuf.

"Exciting young talents that have put their hands up in all forms of the game domestically. We've gone with four pace and one spin attack. A lot of the guys have been playing cricket so they're coming off a good run, and the other guys have slotted in the last three days. Hard work being put in by the coaches."

"Quite happy to bowl first. Expecting there to be a little bit of moisture in the wicket, hope to utilise that. Being in the UK for a whole month, guys learnt a lot from that. Nice to be back home in familiar conditions. Have had a week of really good preparations. We've played a lot of Test cricket already this year. Hopefully we can show more consistency," Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said at the toss.