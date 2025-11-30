Why are Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer not playing for India vs South Africa in first ODI? The ODI series between India and South Africa got underway today at the JSCA International cricket stadium in Ranchi. India are playing without their captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer not only in the first ODI but for the entire series. Here's the reason:

Ranchi:

Not long ago, for the ODI series against Australia, Shubman Gill was named the Indian captain in the format, replacing Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer was appointed his deputy, keeping in mind the World Cup in 2027. However, in the very next series against South Africa, KL Rahul was seen walking out for the toss as the Indian captain and not Gill.

The reason for the same is that Gill sustained the neck injury during the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He didn't participate further in the Test due to a neck sprain and also missed the subsequent second Test in Guwahati. Many were hoping for him to get fit in time for the ODI series but Gill failed to regain full fitness in time.

Meanwhile, the vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also missing from the ODI squad for the South Africa series and the reason is the injury he sustained during the series against Australia. He landed awkwardly while fielding in the third ODI in Sydney and suffered internal bleeding due to a laceration in his spleen. At one stage, his situation was extremely concerning but the man managed to come out of it.

However, it is taking him a lot of time to recover from the injury and hence, is missing the ODI series against South Africa. India will have to make do with both their key players in the three-match ODI series.

Morne Morkel gives an update

Ahead of the ODI series, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided an update on both players' fitness and their recoveries. "I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear. Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team," Morkel said.