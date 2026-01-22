Why are Scotland picked as Bangladesh's replacement for T20 World Cup 2026 in India? Scotland is set to replace Bangladesh in the 2026 T20 World Cup after Bangladesh refused to travel to India over security concerns. The ICC has warned of replacement if Bangladesh withdraws, with Scotland likely stepping in based on rankings.

New Delhi:

Scotland are set to be named as Bangladesh’s replacement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 after the BCB refused to travel to India for the tournament. The standoff stems from a long‑running dispute between Bangladesh and the International Cricket Council (ICC) over venue arrangements. Bangladesh cited security concerns and sought to have its World Cup group matches moved out of India to co‑host Sri Lanka, a request the ICC rejected.

Independent security assessments submitted by the ICC concluded there was no credible threat to Bangladesh players or officials at the venues in India, and altering the schedule so close to the event was deemed infeasible. However, in a press conference on January 22, BCB management once again reignted the debate after claiming that it’s ICC’s failure for not being able to find a solution.

The ICC on January 21 issued an ultimatum, giving the BCB a set timeframe to confirm whether the national team would travel to India for the World Cup. Reports said the governing body warned that if Bangladesh remained unwilling to play in India, it would be removed from the tournament and replaced by another nation.

Scotland failed to qualify via European Qualifiers

Scotland, currently the highest‑ranked team not qualified for the event, are soon to be named as the replacement. Although Scotland failed to qualify through the European Qualifiers, finishing behind Italy, the Netherlands and Jersey, its ICC T20I ranking positions it ahead of other non‑qualifiers, making it a logical choice if a late change is required.

The situation escalated amid broader political tensions between India and Bangladesh, including Bangladesh’s protest following the removal of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. BCB officials said the decision on participation would be taken in consultation with the Bangladeshi government.

After Bangladesh formally withdrew, tournament organisers are expected to approve Scotland’s inclusion to maintain the integrity and scheduling of the World Cup. This would mark a rare mid‑cycle change to a major ICC tournament lineup, reflecting deep diplomatic and administrative challenges behind the scenes.