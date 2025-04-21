Why are Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje not playing vs Gujarat Titans? Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje from their playing XI against Gujarat Titans. They have named Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali as replacements. Gujarat, on the other hand, have named Washington Sundar in their playing XI.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders made a bold decision to drop Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje from their playing XI against Gujarat Titans on April 21 at the iconic Eden Gardens. The defending champions suffered an embarrassing defeat to Punjab Kings in their previous match and it’s arguably for the same reason that the team management decided to shake things up and drop inconsistent Quinton for Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The decision to bring back Moeen Ali is extremely tactical. The surface at Eden Gardens is expected to help the spinners and Ali has a good record for KKR this season. He also gives cushion with the bat, which the Ajinkya Rahane-led side loves.

KKR vs GT Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

More to Follow..