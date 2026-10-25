Why are Pakistan players wearing pink jerseys in tri-series clash against England in Lahore?

New Delhi:

Pakistan players wore pink jerseys against England in the fourth match of the ongoing ODI tri-series, which also features Sri Lanka. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier confirmed that they would be dedicating the fixture to breast cancer awareness at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The initiative, organised under the PCB's corporate social responsibility programme, aims to draw attention to early detection and access to treatment during October, which is observed internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Keeping it in mind, the stadium adopted a pink theme for the occasion, which extended beyond the players' kits. The stumps for the match are also pink, while messages promoting awareness will feature on the venue's big screens and LED boards. On the other hand, England players, match officials and commentators wore pink ribbons to show support for patients and survivors.

As per an official statement, the PCB joined hands with Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Trust Hospital for the campaign. PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said the governing body intended to use cricket's reach to communicate the importance of timely medical care.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board recognises the responsibility that comes with the immense following and influence of cricket in our country. Through this Pink Ribbon initiative, we want to use the platform of international cricket to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection and timely medical attention,” said the PCB COO Sumair Ahmad Syed.

Notably, Pakistan previously held a Pink Day during its T20I series against South Africa last year. This marks the first time they bring the same awareness effort to an ODI fixture.

Pakistan opt to bowl first

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. England, in the meantime, came to the match after failing to defend 429 against Sri Lanka in the previous encounter against Sri Lanka. They will be charged to win their first game of the tri-series, but the visitors had a very rough start to the match, losing three wickets for only 19 runs.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Afridi(c), Razaullah, Haris Rauf

England (Playing XI): Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe

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