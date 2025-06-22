Why are India and England players wearing lack armbands on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 1st Test? India and England team players donned a black armband on Day 3 of the first Test at Leeds. They had done the same on Day 1 too to mourn the loss of lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Meanwhile, India and England look for a strong Day 3.

With the first Test between India and England evenly poised after two gripping days in Leeds, both teams look to put their best foot forward on the moving day to make inroads into the match. After India piled up 471 in the first innings with three centurions, England replied strongly with Ollie Pope's ninth Test ton that took England to 209/3 at stumps on Day 2.

The third day guarantees more fascinating action as England will look to cut the overnight trail of 262, while the visitors will aim to remove the English batters in a bid to get some lead with them. Meanwhile, the players were seen wearing a black armband on their arms on the third day of this match.

Why are teams wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the first Test?

The teams donned a black armband on the moving day to pay their respect to former England fast bowler David 'Syd' Lawrence, who passed away after battling through motor neurone disease (MND) at 61.

The two teams also observed a moment of silence before the overnight pair of Pope and Harry Brook resumed the proceedings.

Who was David 'Syd'?

David 'Syd' was a former England and Gloucestershire fast bowler. He played five Test matches for England during 1988 and 1992, taking 18 wickets. He also played for Gloucestershire in 185 matches and scalped 515 wickets.

He was the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England in 1988. He was also the maiden black president of his county, being named in the position in 2022.

Lawrence's family released a statement to announce the tragic news. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease," the statement said.

"'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed.

"A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was.

"As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.

"Syd's wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private."