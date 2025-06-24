Why are India and England players wearing black armbands on Day 5 of IND vs ENG 1st Test in Leeds? India and England look to eke out a win as the first Test in Leeds heads into a fascinating Day 5. Players of both teams came out with black armbands on their arms as the action kicked off at Headingley. Check why India and England players donned the black armbands.

New Delhi:

With all four results possible heading into the fifth day of the first Test in Leeds, India and England look to put their best foot forward in what is expected to be a cracker of a day at Headingley.

England need 350 runs more to win after going unscathed at 21 by the stumps on Day 4, while India need 10 wickets on a cloudy day in Leeds with rain predicted. Meanwhile, the players are wearing black armbands on the final day of the Test as the game kicked off on regular time under overcast conditions.

Why are players wearing black armbands on final day of Test?

Players of both teams are wearing black armbands on the final day to mark their respect for former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday due to heart issues. The players also observed a moment of silence when they walked out to the ground before the action kicked off.

Doshi, a former left-arm spinner, passed away at 77 in London, the BCCI confirmed through a social media post on Monday. "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace," the BCCI wrote in a social media post.

Who was Dilip Doshi?

Doshi, a late bloomer in Test cricket, played 33 Test matches for India and had picked 114 wickets during his days. Doshi featured in 15 ODIs and scalped 22 wickets in them.

The spinner was highly prolific in the domestic circuit. He had made his First-class debut in 1968 and played the format till 1986, until his retirement. During his 238 appearances in first-class cricket, and took 898 wickets in them.

All set for fascinating end to Leeds Test

Everything is set up for what should be a fascinating Day 5 of the Leeds Test, as there was hardly anything between the two teams to separate going to the stumps on the fourth day. India suffered another middle and lower-order collapse as they lost their final six wickets for 31 runs. From 333/4, the visitors got bowled out for 364 as the English bowlers did their job well. India handed a challenging target of 371, however, the hosts saw through the final six overs of the day to go unscathed on 21 to stumps on Day 4.