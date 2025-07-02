Why are India and England players sporting black armband on Day 1 of second Test at Edgbaston? England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl yet again as India made wholesale changes for the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series and will be keen to double the lead later this week.

Birmingham:

England and India teams lined up to pay tribute to the former cricketer Wayne Larkins at Edgbaston in Birmingham on the first day of the second Test on Wednesday, July 2. As the teams assembled for the national anthems, both teams stood in silence for a few seconds, wearing black armbands, acknowledging Larkins' contribution for Northampton and England, one of the most popular cricketers in the country and as former captain Nasser Hussain revealed on commentary, a roommate of his in the early 90s.

Larkins played only 13 Tests and 25 ODIs for England but was a domestic great, playing close to 1,000 matches across both formats for Northampton. Wayne 'Ned' Larkins passed away on June 28 and there has been an emotional storm in the cricketing fraternity, especially in England.

Even in the first Test, the teams sported black armbands on a couple of occasions - initially for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash and then on Day 5 to pay tribute to the deceased former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi.

England won the toss and elected to bowl yet again, with a bit of haze and overcast weather around and also given that the hosts were coming off chasing their second-highest target at Headingley. While England went with the same team, India made some wholesale changes, including resting Jasprit Bumrah and leaving out debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, who wasn't utilised to the best of his abilities.

Despite not having a Bumrah or a Kuldeep Yadav in the line-up, India went with an all-rounder-heavy side with five proper batters and three pacers. For India to win this Test, they will again rely on the batters to put up a big score and then hope that the bits and pieces bowling attack is able to take 20 wickets on a surface, which looks quite similar to that of Leeds.