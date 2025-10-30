Why are India and Australia players wearing black armbands in Women's World Cup semifinal? India and Australia have locked horns today in the second semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. Both teams and the umpires are wearing black armbands today. Here's the reason:

Navi Mumbai:

The much-awaited clash between India and Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal got underway today in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium. Australia have won the toss and opted to bat, even as both teams and match officials walked out to the middle wearing black armbands in the memory of the 17-year-old Ben Austin, who tragically passed away after being hit by a cricket ball.

For the unversed, the incident happened on Tuesday in Melbourne during a practice session and was soon rushed to the hospital. Austin was also on life support before he died earlier today. The unfortunate incident has shaken the cricketing world, and the gesture from both teams in the semifinal highlights the unity and empathy between the cricketing nations.

Australia opt to bat as India leave out Harleen and Sneh Rana

As far as the match is concerned, Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. Alyssa Healy returned from injury to boost Australia's line-up, while India are missing Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out due to injury. India have included Shafali Verma while leaving out Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

"Great conditions here and opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result," Alyssa Healy said at the toss. "We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset," Harmanpreet Kaur said after losing her ninth toss in last 10 ODIs.

Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt