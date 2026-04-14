Why are CSK and KKR players wearing black armbands in IPL 2026 clash in Chennai?

Chennai:

Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders players took the field wearing black armbands during their marquee IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The gesture was later confirmed as a tribute to former India cricketer CD Gopinath, who passed away last week at the age of 96. Commentator and former cricketer Ravi Shastri informed the viewers about the details.

Meanwhile, KKR also acknowledged the gesture through an official communication, confirming their intent to honour the late cricketer. “KKR players are wearing black armbands during the CSK vs KKR match in Chennai tonight, as a tribute to Mr Gopinath,” the KKR spokesperson confirmed in an official message.

Who is CD Gopinath?

Gopinath’s contribution to Indian cricket traces back to a foundational period in the sport’s development in the country. He featured in eight Test matches between 1951 and 1960 and made a notable start to his international career with scores of 50 not out and 42 against England. He was also part of the team that registered India’s first-ever Test victory, achieved against England in 1952 in Chennai.

Beyond the international arena, he played a key role in shaping Tamil Nadu cricket. As captain, he guided the side during its formative years and was instrumental in securing its maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 1954-55 season, contributing a century in the final. Across his first-class career, he amassed 4,259 runs in 60 matches.

His involvement with the game continued long after retirement. Gopinath served as a national selector, including a stint as chairman, and later managed the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England. His association with cricket remained steady for decades. Following his passing, the BCCI paid tribute through an official statement, acknowledging his lasting influence.

“Mr C.D. Gopinath belonged to a generation that helped shape Indian cricket in its formative years. Being part of India’s first Test victory is a distinction that will always be remembered,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an official release.

“He continued to contribute to the game long after his playing days, and his association with Indian cricket remained strong over the years. The BCCI expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he added.

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