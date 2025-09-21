Why are Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan not playing vs India in Asia Cup Super Four clash? Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been dropped from Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad due to low T20 strike rates. Coach Mike Hesson emphasised objective selection based on modern game demands, with Mohammad Haris replacing Rizwan in the lineup.

Dubai:

In a bold move signalling a shift in Pakistan’s T20I strategy, senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The decision follows a string of underwhelming performances and growing scrutiny over their suitability for the modern T20 format.

Both Babar and Rizwan have been at the forefront of Pakistan's batting line-up over the past few years. However, following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, changes were inevitable. Babar stepped down as T20I captain under immense pressure, and questions began to arise over his future in the shortest format.

Pakistan's management gave Babar a chance to reclaim his place during the bilateral series against Australia and South Africa, but the former captain failed to impress. His inability to score at a competitive strike rate, coupled with a lack of match-winning contributions, ultimately led to his omission from the Asia Cup squad.

Mohammad Rizwan, often praised for his consistency, found himself in a similar situation. While he did score a half-century against South Africa in the same series, concerns regarding his strike rate persisted. As Pakistan looked to revamp their T20I side with a focus on aggressive intent and quick scoring, Rizwan’s style of play was deemed unsuitable.

In his place, the selectors opted for Mohammad Haris, who has thus far justified his selection. Haris played a key role in Pakistan’s opening match of the Asia Cup, scoring a vital half-century against Oman. However, since then, the keeper-batter has failed to impress.

Mike Hesson explains reason

Earlier in the season, head coach Mike Hesson addressed the media, clarifying the rationale behind the high-profile exclusions.

“Being honest about your assessment of players is pretty important. Coming from a place where you have no agenda is also very important. Looking at things objectively is important. I haven't talked about anyone's frailties,” Hesson said in the pre-match press conference.

While both Babar and Rizwan remain prominent figures in Pakistan cricket, their immediate future in T20Is appears uncertain. Their potential return for the T20 World Cup 2026 will depend heavily on their ability to adapt and meet the evolving demands of the game.