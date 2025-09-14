Why are Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan not playing vs India in Asia Cup 2025? Pakistan have dropped both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from their Asia Cup 2025 squad. The team management was concerned about their strike rate in the shortest format of the game, which is the reason behind Pakistan dropping them.

Dubai:

Senior cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, Babar stepped down as T20I captain amid mounting pressure and criticism. There was significant doubt whether Babar would retain his spot in the T20I side as well, but Pakistan gave him the opportunity for redemption. However, in the series against Australia and South Africa, he again failed to establish his authority, leading to Pakistan removing him from the set-up.

Rizwan has the same story. There was concern about his strike rate in T20I cricket, and that led to his exit from the T20I set-up. Even though he scored a half-century against South Africa in the series, Pakistan team management chose not to consider him in the format. Instead, Mohammad Haris was picked in his place, and the keeper-batter has done a decent job, scoring a much-needed half-century against Oman in Pakistan’s Asia Cup opener.

If the Pakistan batters manage to keep up with the momentum, the likes of Rizwan and Babar may not return to the T20I squad in the near future. It needs to be seen if the team management considers them for selection for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Coach Mike Hesson explains reason behind dropping Babar, Rizwan

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson already explained that he doesn’t have any agenda behind dropping the dynamic duo. He explained that the assessment of every player is very important and noted the importance of strike rate in modern cricket, something that both Babar and Rizwan struggled with.

“Being honest about your assessment of players is pretty important. Coming from a place where you have no agenda is also very important. Looking at things objectively is important. I haven't talked about anyone's frailties,” Hesson said in the pre-match press conference.

“What I have alluded to is the way the modern game is played and the strike rates required, particularly in good conditions. All players ask for from coaches is to be honest with them. That is the responsibility you've got. Just because you like a player or have a relationship with a player, it doesn't mean you can't be honest,” he added.